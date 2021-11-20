South Africa: Rassie Saga Reveals Rugby's Flaws, and Highlights Need for Change

A lengthy ban for South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was unsurprising and inevitable, but will World Rugby now address the core elements that led to the suspension?

Rassie Erasmus is a name that has become a byword for innovation and courage, or bullying and crass behaviour, depending on how you view his approach to winning.

The bulk of the media in the United Kingdom this week gloated about a 10-month ban handed down after Erasmus was found guilty on six charges of misconduct by a three-man World Rugby judicial committee.

The panel, chaired by Christopher Quinlan QC, with Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika (both New Zealand), delivered some scathing comments about Erasmus's behaviour in their deliberations.

But they did not address the 36 errors by Australia referee Nic Berry and his assistants which were highlighted in the now-infamous 62-minute video that was "leaked" to the public following the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions on 24 July.

The committee berated Erasmus's conduct. "There is a difference between feedback and abuse," the judgement stated. "This video was not feedback... it was an ad hominem attack, which as we have said lacked detached analysis...