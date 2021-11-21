Nigeria: These Eagles Are Becoming Qatarstrophic

opinion

Until 1994, the men's senior national football team of Nigeria was called Green Eagles. However, after they conquered the continent of Africa for the second time in 1994 in Tunis, the then Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha, renamed the team as the Super Eagles.

The Eagles of that generation were indeed super as they paraded exceptionally talented and committed players who were dreaded by opponents. The golden generation comprised of Late Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini (gangling Rashidi), Jay-jay Okocha (master dribbler), Kanu Nwankwo (Papilo), Daniel Amokachie (Da Bull), Uche Okechukwu (gentle giant), Finidi George (wing wizard), Tijanni Babangida (pocket dynamite), Garba Lawal (Mr. utility), Taribo West, Late Thompson Oliha, Peter Rufai, Mutiu Adepoju (Headmaster), Ben Iroha, Sunday Oliseh (pass master), Austin Eguavoen, Chidi Nwanu, Late Uche Okafor, Mobi Oparaku, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba (Prince of Monaco) and a host of others usually sent shivers down the spines of opponents.

Unfortunately, the sharp decline in the performance of the Super Eagles began in 2002 following the disappointing performance of the team at the Japan/Korea World Cup which was followed by the forced and voluntary exit of influential players like Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, Garba Lawal, Sunday Oliseh, Tijani Babangida, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba among others.

Since then, Nigerians have been waiting for when the Eagles would be super again. Maybe out of frustration, some have tagged the present generation of players as Super chickens. It is said, there is indeed, nothing super about the team again.

Come to think of it, do we still have menacing players who can easily instill fear in opponents? Do we have players who know the worth of the green white green jersey? Do we have players who are ready to spill blood, break bones and tear muscles? Do we have players who know that we are passionate about football? If answers to these questions are negative, then these Eagles are indeed chickens.

One is not saying there were no permutations in the days of the real Super Eagles but hypertensive moments were not regular and as common as what we have these days. Some of us have lost count of the number of times we've been compelled to bring out calculators for calculations. Most times, we pray for others' misfortune for us to succeed.

Presently, one of the most topical issues in Nigeria is the faltering performances of the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Even as the Eagles managed to sneak into the playoff, their performance was anything but convincing.

In the final group match played last Tuesday in Lagos, Nigerians literally had their hearts in their mouths as the chicken-hearted Eagles gasped for breath against lowly rated Blue Sharks of Cape Verde. The tie ended in a 1-1 draw but the Eagles topped the group with two points to stumble into the playoff. It was indeed another close shave with failure.

Going by their performances in the qualifying series, most Nigerians are afraid QATARstrophy is looming for the Super Eagles. While they laboured to reach the playoff, some of the powerhouses in African football, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Congo DR cruised through their groups.

As the fifth ranked team in Africa, Nigeria won't be paired with any of the top 4 nations, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria but the Eagles won't escape being pitched with one of Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali or Congo DR in the playoff.

Consequently, most Nigerians are afraid the Super Eagles have reached their final bus stop as far as Qatar 2022 World Cup is concerned. They believe that with what the Super Eagles exhibited in recent matches, it would require a miracle for them to scale the final hurdle.

Sadly, even those who should be giving us hope have since raised the alarm bell. Before their return match against Central African Republic in Yaounde, Cameroon, the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, prayed for Benin Republic to top their group. By his curious thinking, it would be easier to beat our neighbours. His ridiculous prayer wasn't answered as Congo DR topped the group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the same vein, a former Super Eagles Captain and assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, recently lamented that it will hurt Africa, if either Nigeria or Ghana misses out of Qatar 2022. By his body language, he is not sure if his team can dim the Black Stars to reach Qatar.

Unfortunately, as Nigerians wait with bated breaths to know Super Eagles opponent in the 2022 World Cup playoff, the camp of the team is in total disarray. Precious energy and time are being squandered on how to sack Coach Gernot Rohr. It is shocking that the NFF has become so bereft of ideas that even to sack a coach is a herculean task. Maybe, they should consult Aston Villa, Norwich City, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Wolves or the Master of them all, Roman Abramovich.

In view of the above, my verdict is that even if we sack poor Rohr and hire Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone, if we remain obsessed with our overrated foreign based players, Qatar 2022 would come and go without the QATARstrophic Eagles.