Tanzania: Samia Credits Her Performance to Nurturing

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday credited her exemplary performance in the presidency to the country's articulate leadership guidelines already in place.

"The union and Zanzibar constitutions; development visions; and CCM election manifestos have provided clear guidelines on the best way to lead the country...there is no magic," President Samia told Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) women wing (UWT) organised symposium to congratulate her at Maisara grounds here.

She seemingly disowned the praises that the event organisers showered on her, singling out former Zanzibar president Aman Karume as the person behind the individual "We have convened here today to celebrate."

"I highly appreciate the good leadership nurture that I received from my previous leaders especially former president Karume...they moulded me to the person I am today," she said.

President Samia reaffirmed her commitment to stir Tanzania to social and economic prosperity, imploring Tanzanians to embrace the existing peace and tranquility in the country.

"Peace and tranquility as well as unity and solidarity are the cornerstone of whatever we aspire for as a nation," she said, pledging enabling environment for the prosperity of all wananchi.

Ms Samia said through good governance, her administration will avail equal opportunities to boys and girls as well as men and women in realising their full potentials.

She implored wananchi to exercise their freedom of doing things within the prescribed rules and regulations towards a competitive national economy, describing peace as the foundation of all achievements.

"Peace is central to everything about a human being...and unity is our national treasure that we are obliged to preserve at all costs," she said.

The president called on all Tanzanians to participate in next year's population census, which she said is of critical importance in planning for social and economic development

"Failure to participate in the popluation count is to exclude yourself from the government budgets," president Samia told especially women whose needs are sometimes unique and require keen planning.

UWT National Chairlady Gaudensia Kabaka said during the eight month presidency of Ms Samia, Tanzanian women have enjoyed huge development both socially and economically.

She said during the period, a total of 164,365 women joined various economic empowerment groups to get financial support in their economic undertakings.

"Women are today proud owners of huge businesses--industries, construction contractors, gold processing plants and commercial farms; women are doing great in the national economy," said Ms Kabaka.

She said the women wing is in the final stages of establishing the regional economic empowerment councils to accelerate the economic liberation of women in the country.

The chairperson appreciated president Samia for the trust she has demonstrated on women through appointment to various posts. "From the cabinet to the district levels, you have appointed a good number of women; we say thank you, " ms Kabaka appreciated.