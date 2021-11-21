Sudan: PM Abdalla Hamdok's House Arrest Lifted

The Sudanese Prime Minister's Office has announced the lifting of house arrest for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Sources said that the army withdrew the security forces that were stationed in front of Mr Hamdok's house. The Sudanese prime minister is expected to go to the presidential palace later today.

This comes after Mr Hamdok and Sudan military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan signed a deal to allow Mr Hamdok continue leading the transitional government.

A statement from the National Initiative seen by Nation.Africa stated that the agreement between General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Hamdok includes the release of all political detainees, the completion of consultations with political parties apart from the National Congress Party. It also resolved to continue with constitutional, legal and political consensus that govern the transition period.

Observers say that the move is to calm down protests in the country.

Despite the news of Mr Hamdok's release, huge demonstrations erupted in many parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The protesters, who were protesting against the military junta, called for the transfer of power to civilians.

The statement from the initiative - which comprises various forces, political parties and armed movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement - indicated that the agreement will be announced later today, after signing its terms and the accompanying political declaration.

The designated head of the Sudanese Umma Party, Fadlallah Burma Nasser said that the army intends to install Mr Hamdok to his position after reaching an agreement late Saturday.

Mr Nasser added that Mr Hamdok will form an independent government of competencies. He said that all political detainees will also be released.