Sudan: Military to Reinstate Ousted PM Hamdok, Says Umma Party Head

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached between the military and civilian political parties, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released.

The deal was reached late on Saturday, nearly a month after General Abdel-Fattah Burhan took down the transitional government led by Prime Minister Hamdok and detained its leaders. The general had previously deposed autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The coup was slammed widely, both inside the country and internationally. Security forces confronted tens of thousands of protesters who took to the streets in the capital Khartoum and Sudan's most populous city Omdurman.

Earlier this month, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on the military leaders to "step back in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress" after the coup on October 25.

An urgent meeting of the Sovereign Council will be held on Sunday before the agreement is formally announced, reports say.

