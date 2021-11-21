Sudan: Doctors Count Terrible Tally of Khartoum Dead and Injured

Khartoum / Khartoum Bahri / Omdurman — While exact figures are still emerging, it is known that at least 40 people have died as a result of lethal force used by the Sudan military to disperse mass public protests and manifestations of civil disobedience, since a junta seized power in Sudan in a coup d'état on October 25. Wednesday November 17 marked the most lethal day, when at least 16 people died.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) has released a field report, enumerating those injured in the three cities of Khartoum state on November 17 after security forces fired on demonstrators with tear gas and live ammunition. Police statements via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) assert that "the police used minimal force and tear gas and never used a firearm", however pictures and videos of the violence, with clearly audible gunfire, have been shared widely on social media.

CCSD has confirmed more than 100 injury cases among civilians during the November 17, 2021 anti-coup protests "which turned into a massacre by security forces". More than 40 injury cases were sustained by live ammunition, a case of paralysis of the lower extremities, and more than four cases are in an unstable condition, the doctors' committee says.

Analysis (CCSD): 107 injury cases have been reported in total 48 injury cases due to the use of live ammunition, one injury case due to rubber bullets, 13 injury cases due to tear gas canisters, six injury cases from 'bullet debris', and 39 superficial injuries and wounds from batons and beating.

Details According to Cities:

Khartoum North (Bahri):

77 injury cases in total. 32 injury cases due to live ammunition, including one case of paralysis of the lower extremities of a 17-year-old, and one unstable case, 10 injury cases due to tear gas canisters, one injury case due to rubber bullets, one injury case due to the beating by batons, four injury cases with bullet debris, and 30 superficial injuries and wounds from batons and beating.

Omdurman:

17 injury cases in total. Nine injury cases due to live ammunition, three of them are in an unstable condition, two injury cases with bullet debris, and six superficial injuries and wounds from batons and beating.

Khartoum city:

13 injury cases have been reported in total. Seven injury cases due to live ammunition, one case is in an unstable condition, three injury cases due to tear gas canisters, three superficial injuries and wounds.

In its statement, the CCSD points out that it keeps the details of the inured private to protect their rights and security, also underlining that "the CCSD follows a rigorous procedure to confirm the accuracy of each case before it gets published".