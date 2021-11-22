Nigeria: Davido Donates N250m to Orphans Across Nigeria

Music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has donated N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

The musician, who raised N200 million, within two days, announced the donation to orphanages in a statement on Saturday.

Davido had earlier hinted that he would give away all the money he raised through public donation.

In his statement, the musician said he added N50 million to the donations he got within 48 hours.

He also announced that he has raised a 5-man committee that will take charge of distributing the funds to various foundations and motherless homes.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday."

"The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200,000,000.00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity.

I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all funds received, totaling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250,000,000.00.

To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee. Members of the committee."