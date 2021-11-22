Nigeria: Armed Bandits Return to Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kidnap Travellers

Armed bandits blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Road on Sunday afternoon and kidnapped many travellers.

According to one of the travellers who escaped the abduction, he said the armed bandits blocked the road at Katari village at about 2pm and operated for more than an hour.

Another traveller told PRNigeria that "We had to turn back when we heard the shooting of guns and parked some kilometres away from the scene. After two hours when we saw other vehicles coming from the other side, we continued our journey

"Many travellers must have been kidnapped or escaped into the bush as we saw at least fifteen cars parked and empty when we passed the scene of the attack."

The spokesperson of Police in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as calls and text messages to his phone were not delivered.

Katari village is one of the most notorious havens of kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The activities of kidnappers on the highway had reduced in recent times since after the attack and abduction of the Emir Hassan Atto of Bungudu of Zamfara State on September 14, 2021 where a police officer was killed and other peopled sustained injury.

Mr Atto who was a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State regained freedom in October after spending 32 days in the kidnapper's den.

In this latest attack, at least one person was killed by the attackers where many were kidnapped. Others escaped abduction as many vehicles in which they were travelling were abandoned by the roadside after they were apparently ransacked by the attackers.