Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Receives African First Ladies Ahead of AFLPM Summit

21 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mrs Buhari, who welcomed the visiting first ladies to Nigeria, expressed delight for the visit.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday, received her counterparts from Sierra Leone, Congo Brazzaville, Sao Tome and Principe as well as representatives of Zimbabwe, Cote D'ivoire and Mauritania ahead of the 9th Summit of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those on arrival were Maria de Fátima Vila Nova, of Sao Tome and Principe, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, of Congo Brazzaville.Fatima Maada Bio, of Sierra Leone.

The first lady also received the representatives of the First Ladies of Cote D'ivoire, Mauritania, and Zimbabwe.

While fielding questions from State House correspondents, the Special Assistant on Media to the first lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the first ladies were in Nigeria for 9th Summit of AFLPM.

Mr Abdullahi said the aim of the mission was promoting peace and conflict resolution across Africa.

NAN also reports that the event is expected to be attended by the first ladies of Ghana, Liberia, Niger and Namibia among others.

