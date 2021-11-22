Rwanda: National Exams - 400 Candidates File Complaints

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has received 400 complaints from Senior Six candidates whose results were announced last week on Monday.

According to Camille Kanamugire, the acting Head of Department for TVET and REB examinations at NESA, so far the complaints they received were made a day after the announcement of the results.

"The candidates who want to file complaints are given forms to fill and we will evaluate individual complaints and we will call them to let them know of our findings," he said.

Kanamugire added that the team in charge will go back to check the answer booklets of each and every candidate who filed a complaint and thoroughly check if they mis-recorded the marks of the individual then in that case they can correct it.

"However in some rare cases we can allow a re-mark of the exam, in case we find that the candidate's marks were misreported or if the candidate is still not happy with the results after the investigation,"

Kanamugire added that although they cannot re-mark all the candidates, they will see through that every complaint is well sorted out.

Meanwhile NESA waived Rwf5000 fee that was charged to candidates who filed complaints and needed their exams re-marked or any other complaint.

"The decision was made due to the fact that thousands of students used to pay the fee, yet we cannot re-mark the exams each and every one and this caused some issues for us," Kanamugire said.

An anonymous science student from Rwamagana district who filed a complaint said that she hopes that her complaint will be put in consideration and her grade to be changed.

"I was pushed to do so by my teachers because they believed that the grades I received did not match how hard we had studied, in addition to that, our class got the same grade in one subject yet some usually perform better than others," she said.

According to the results released on Monday, 98 per cent of the 47,399 candidates who sat for this year's national exams passed.