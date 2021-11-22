Kenya: Four Killed in Narok-Maai Mahiu Highway Crash

Four people died on Saturday night in a grisly accident at the Duka Moja trading centre on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road. Three others sustained serious injuries in the 9pm multiple accident.

Narok East Sub County Police Commander Jared Nyarando told Nation.Africa that the accident involved a Mercedes Benz car, an Axio lorry transporting tea from Narok to Nairobi, a Mitsubishi L200 pickup and truck transporting biscuits to Narok town and a matatu.

Mr Nyarando said as a result of the impact, the driver of the Axio lorry and one of his passengers died on the spot. The driver of the trailer and his passenger were burnt beyond recognition.

"The pickup driver Nicholas Kimani and his passenger Geoffrey Kamau both sustained injuries and were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment alongside one female passenger," said Mr Nyarando.

"The accident happened due to human error and we call on drivers to exercise caution along the Duka Moja area since it is classified as a black-spot," said Mr Nyarando.

Mr Benito Momanyi, an eye witness, the driver of the Axio lorry was driving from Narok towards Maai Mahiu.

"The driver of the Axio lorry was speeding before he lost control of the vehicle while descending the steep slope near the Duka Moja SGR site before colliding head-on with an oncoming trailer which also hit a pickup before bursting into flames," said Mr Momanyi.

Mr Stanley Mbugua another witness who was travelling from Narok to Nairobi said they stayed at the scene for more than 3 hours before the road was cleared at around 11pm.

The bodies were moved to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary while the wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Duka Moja Police Station.

The accident occurred a few metres from the spot where four people were killed in another accident last week.