Kenya: Justice Mrima's Security Upscaled After Threats Over 'Unfriendly Decrees'

21 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Additional police officers have been assigned to Justice Anthony Mrima to reinforce his security after the judge alluded to threats from emissaries sent by unnamed government officials unhappy with his judgments.

The upscaling of Justice Mrima's security follows instructions by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Police Commissioner Lazarus Opicho, who heads the Judiciary Police Unit, said he had contacted Justice Mrima and asked him to file a formal complaint for action.

"I have also requested Hon Justice Mrima to make a formal complaint to the police by giving details to facilitate enforcement agencies to commence investigations against this serious allegation," he stated.

Opicho did not disclose details of Mrima's reinforced security detail.

He also said the unit had mapped out security needs of judges and magistrates with a view of responding appropriately to emerging threats.

Justice Mrima alluded to threats over his life on November 18 after he sentenced Director of Criminal Investigations to four months in jail for contempt of court.

The judgment was in relation to a case where he was sued for declining to return guns confiscated by his agents from businessman Jimi Wanjigi's home.

"Recently I handled a matter and issued some orders. The orders were directed towards some senior state officers. I was surprised to be approached by an emissary sent by one of the said state officers," Justice Mrima stated.

