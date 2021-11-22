Kenya: KDF Shortlists Candidates Picked in November Recruitment

Nairobi — The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) on Sunday announced the shortlisting of candidates who applied to join the military as specialist officers, tradesmen and women.

In a statement published on local dailies, the military institution announced interview dates and locations for the successfully shortlisted candidates indicating the time and place they are expected to report.

Specialist Officer Candidates will report to the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) in Lanet, Nakuru County, on Sunday, 12 December 2021 at 8.00 am.

The applicants for the position of tradesmen/women will report to Embakasi Garrison, Nairobi County, on Sunday, December 5, at 8.00 am.

The candidates have also been advised to present original copies of their National Identity cards and other documents.

"All candidates MUST bring with them Original National Identity (ID) Card and four copies of their Academic, Professional Certificates, Curriculum Vitae and any other Testimonials," KDF stated.

KDF also stated that food and accommodation for the candidates during the interview period will be provided further promising to reimburse costs incurred by all unsuccessful applicants.

Further, the candidates have been advised to carry with them warm clothing and enough masks.

The announcement by KDF follows the closure of the November recruitment process that ended on November 12.