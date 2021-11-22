Kenya: Your Suffering Will End Soon, William Ruto Tells Allies

Deputy President William Ruto has reassured those in government who are supporting his State House bid that the days of intimidation will end after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires next year.

Speaking at an event on Friday evening, the DP said state machinery had been unleashed on civil servants and politicians who have openly sided with him in what he observed had earned him "a constituency of silent supporters" waiting to come out at the right time.

"I want to promise each one of you that we will do the right thing for this nation. Whatever is going on in Kenya today, the threats, blackmail and intimidation is just for a short while. This should be behind us soon," he said.

The country is about eight months from the 2022 General Election in which DP Ruto hopes to succeed President Kenyatta.

The event - a pre-wedding ceremony for Natalie, the daughter of tycoon David Langat and Derick, the son of retired High Court judge David Onyancha - attracted high-profile attendees from the Judiciary including Justice patrick Kiage, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of legislators.

In jest, the Second-in-command revisited his recent ordeal when the state blocked him from travelling to Uganda.

"I remember whenever I go out of the country except nowadays it's a bit difficult, I go out of my way to buy stuff for my children," he said.

Cabinet secretaries Charles Keter, Simon Chelugui and Adan Mohamed, all thought to be on DP Ruto's side, attended the fete which also had a number of principal secretaries such as Dr Belio Kipsang from the Regional and Northern Corridor Development. Dr Kipsang was the PS for Education for a long time and Ruto allies like MP Ocar Sudi believe he was "demoted" because of his perceived closeness to Dr Ruto.

Mr Lagat and Mr Sudi are among those who were stopped from travelling to Uganda with the DP.

Dr Ruto's camp has also alleged that county commissioners were, a while back, stopped from receiving him during his country-wide tours as a way of isolating him in the running of government.

But Interior PS Karanja Kibicho blamed the situation on the DP saying his office had not in fact furnished his office with his itinerary to get appropriate deployments.

Mr Musyoka, perhaps aware of the undertones of an appearance in the same event with the DP would generate, excused himself early. But he felt compelled to clarify his political inclination before leaving.

"With a light touch, these master of ceremonies are tricky people, they made me dance in the same podium with Sudi today. DL (Mr Langat) is a dear friend of mine so I had to attend this. It must however be clear that I am in One Kenya Alliance because that is what I believe in," Mr Musyoka said.

There were indications that ODM leader Raila Odinga had been invited, but he did not attend the event.

While the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecution maintains that they're professional units, only pursuing suspects on the basis of evidence available, the DP and his allies accuse the two of being used for political wars.

Mr Sudi is in court over allegations of forging his academic papers while Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is being investigated over Sh12 billion said to have passed through his accounts. The two are keen supporters of the DP.