Nigeria: Govt Must Honour Agreements With ASUU to Avert Strike, Says Olanipekun

A legal luminary and Chancellor, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), has appealed to the federal government to honour all the agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), to avert another nationwide strike in the country.

Olanipekun, who is also the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, said the country cannot afford to witness another strike barely few months the universities that were closed for half a year were reopened for academic works.

ASUU, through its national body, had last week threatened to declare another nationwide strike over pending issues yet to be resolvedby the federal government.

But at a truce parley held last week in Abuja, it was resolved that the N30 billion revitalisation fund be released to the universities within the next one week, while the N22.1 billion Earned Academic Allowances are to be paid and the University Transparency Accountability Solution designed for payment of salaries was to be tested by relevant agencies to ascertain its viability.

Addressing journalists during the 25th edition of Chief Wole Olanipekun Scholarship scheme, the legal icon, represented by the General Manager of the Newcruize FM Radio Station established by the senior lawyer, Mr. Jide Ogunluyi, said : "The federal government must honour all agreements with ASUU to prevent any strike that could affect the system.

"We are just recovering from the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The effects are still being felt. So, I advise that all agreements should be honoured for our universities to be fully operational".

Olanipekun revealed that a total of 134 students, comprising 50 secondary school students , 50 Ikere Ekiti undergraduates, five Law School students , and 29 non- indigenes , who are also undergraduates of universities across the country, benefited from the 2021 edition.

"My happiness is that, since inception of this scheme in 1996, 1,075 secondary school students of Ikere origin had benefited from this scheme in 25 years.

"At the university level, the scheme has produced 231 graduates, made up of 40 medical doctors, 38 agriculturists, 27 engineers, 37 linguists, 25 accountants, 16 political scientists and many others and it

was operated at higher altitude without petty jealousy, partisanship, hatred, bickering, animosity infighting, enmity, resentment , antagonism and other mundane considerations".

In his lecture entitled, "The Politics Behind COVID-19 Pandemic and its Effects on Educational System", a Professor of Geography, Dr. Abiodun Olatunji, said the global disease had increased school dropouts, academic decay, reduction in students cognitive prowess as well as poverty level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking generally, Olatunji, a lecturer at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, added that the menace has also brought global economic recession, triggered by increased joblessness, low investments and erosion of human capital basis of some countries.

Olatunji expressed regret that the six months shut-down of schools, also exposed some students, particularly those of higher learning to criminalities, thereby reducing their performances in schools.

"Though, the pandemic also brought a lot of inventions and aroused interest in virtual learning techniques, particularly in private schools while many schools invented sanitisers and drugs to help contain it, which nobody would have ever thought could happen in Nigeria".