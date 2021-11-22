Nigeria: Wizkid Shines At AFRIMA Wins Best African Artiste Award, 2 Others

Barely a week after he won the Best African Act in this year's edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards, EMA, Wizkid has made another history as he won three AFRIMA awards.

The Joro crooner was named the Best African Artiste of the year at the 2021 African Music Awards, AFRIMA, which held Sunday night at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid won three awards out of the four nominations he got in this year's AFRIMA.

He beat the likes of Burma Boy, Davido, South Africa's Blaq Diamond, Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), Focalistic (South Africa), Makhadzi (South Africa), MHD (Guinea), Omah Lay (Nigeria) and Malian Aya Nakamura to clinch the highly contested Best Artiste of the Year award.

Other awards he won on the night include, Best Song of the Year and Best African Collaborations.

Biggest win

But the biggest winner of the night was Malian Ibaone, who won four awards -- Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa.

FireBoy won two awards: the African Fans' Favourite and Best Duo African Hip hop award alongside Cheque.

He gave recognition to top music act, Olamide, during his acceptance speech, for the support he, Olamide, gave to his music career.

Legendary Beatz won the Best Producer of The Year, while Flavour won the Best Artiste or Duo in African Dance or Choreography alongside Diamond Platnumz and Fally Ipupa.

The event, hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, witnessed performances from Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D'banj among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria