Nigeria: Bandits Kill Zamfara Governorship Aspirant

22 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The victim was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Suspected bandits, on Sunday, shot dead a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Sagir Hamida.

Mr Hamida was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was reportedly killed by bandits at Rijana, along Kaduna-Abuja highway late Sunday

Imran Ahmad-Rufai, a political associate to the deceased and media aide to Dauda Lawan, another governorship aspirant, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Hamida, who held the traditional title of 'Sarkin Rafin Gusau,' was a retired director at Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), before joining politics.

He was also governorship aspirant under People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and under the APC in 2019.

He was part of the G8 group that challenged former governor Abdul'aziz Yari in court over alleged imposition of candidates in the APC.

Mr Ahmad-Rufai said the remains of Mr Hamida has been deposited at his residence in Abuja and funeral prayers will be announced soon.

Details later... ..

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X