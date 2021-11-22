Nigeria: Timothy Adegoke's Murder - Deceased's Family Accuses Police of Not Carrying Them Along

"We would like to stress that the family's concern is not out of place, going by the report about Adedoyin who is being touted to be an influential personality.

The family of the deceased Master's student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke, has accused the police in Osun State of not carrying the family along in their investigation.

In a letter written to the command through the family's counsel, Naim Adekilekun, and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the family said they listened to the police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, on a radio station saying the owner of the hotel might be transferred to the force headquarters if need be.

The family expressed fear that the police might breach the trust reposed in it, noting that the case had nothing to do with the police headquarters in Abuja.

Controversy has trailed the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Master's student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort, with residents calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Mr Adegoke was in Osun State to sit for an exam at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7.

"The palpable fear being nursed by the family as a consequence of the silence from your end towards the family is further heightened by series of unfounded and baseless press releases issued by the Hilton Hotel, lle-Ife, trying to cover up their Achilles' heels and the roles played by the suspects in the murder which are designed and calculated to mislead the curious public and interfere to the whole investigation of the crime," the letter read.

"The fear being exhibited by our client was lent more credence when your command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, granted an interview on FRESH FM radio Osogbo and she said:

'Dr Adedoyin is still very much in police custody here in Osun. If in the course of our investigation, we are required to transfer him to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, we would do so. For now, however, he is still very much in our custody.'

"We would like to stress that the family's concern is not out of place, going by the report about Adedoyin who is being touted to be an influential personality. One then begins to wonder what Abuja has to do with this investigation. We believe in your command and we know we can get the best from your end rather than Abuja.

"While commending the Police for the height attained so far in the discreet investigation of this case, we hereby demand that the family and their counsel be carried along and properly briefed of all developments and feats recorded as the investigation continues so that we would be seized of the facts right from the horse's mouth for proper advice and guidance of the family who are still much distraught and downcast over the loss."

In a telephone conversation with the counsel, he noted that the police frustrated their efforts to see the suspects in its custody on Friday.

"When we visited the police on Friday, we requested of the commissioner of police that we want to see the suspects, including Dr Ramon Adedoyin, but there and then, the CP directed us to the DCP, and then we knew that we might not be allowed to see them and on the long run we left. So as at Friday, we are not sure that the suspects are in police custody in Osun."

He stressed that all the family is currently doing is to put the police on their toes.

The family, however, appreciated the police "for the height attained so far in the discrete investigation of the case."

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Iyabo Adedoyin, the wife of the hotel owner, denied allegations of ritual killing against her husband.