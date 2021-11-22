Tanzania/Mozambique: Beach Soccer - It's Tz Vs Mozambique Today

TANZANIA face Mozambique in the COSAFA Beach Soccer final at South Beach Arena in South Africa today.

The country's envoys thrashed Angola 5-2 in the semifinals to win a ticket for the final against Mozambique who eliminated hosts South Africa 5-3 in another thrilling semifinal match on Friday afternoon.

Prior to that, Tanzania defeated Comoros 2-1 before losing 4-3 on post-match penalties after the two sides produced a 4-4 draw during the normal period of play.

The team's Head Coach Boniface Pawassa has already forecasted a great match against Mozambique saying they have talented players who are skillful.

"I know it will be a difficult game as we are going to play against a good team who play as a unit but we are much prepared to face them because the performance we have shown so far is great," he said.

He added that he will use a different plan from the one he imployed versus Angola in order to ensure that they stamp a victory and bring home the deserved championship.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi has already wished the team all the best in their today's finals.