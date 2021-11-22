Tanzania: To Resolve Water Shortage, We Must Go Back to Drawing Board

On Thursday this week, President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed Tanzanians from Mwanza where she officiated at the event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bugando Medical Centre during which she spoke on water shortage facing Dar es Salaam and Coast regions' residents, including the dry spell being witnessed in many parts of the country.

It was during the same occasion when the Head of State issued directives to regional commissioners and security committees to take measures against people who sabotage water sources.

Sharing her observation, President Samia said human activities like irrigation farming and livestock keeping were among factors to blame for the water shortages with climate change being singled out as the main factor behind the calamities.

Focusing on water shortage facing Dar es Salaam and some parts of Coast region President Samia said, apart from other factors, there are some individuals who have tampered with sources that generate water that feed Ruvu River on which the two regions depend for water supply.

According to the Head of State, an operation conducted along Ruvu River uncovered that some individuals are engaging in some practices, including diverting water for their irrigation projects, reducing the water level of the River.

Having the President shared her observation on water shortage facing Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, a new thinking dictates that perhaps it is now the right time to go back to the drawing board to craft strategies to end the problem once and for all.

Dar es Salaam and Coast regions are located not very far from other sources of water including Rufiji and Wami rivers, both of which can supply water to the two regions, should feasibility studies' results allow.

The thinking now dictates us to go back to the drawing board as it is known that authorities, in the past, were looking into the possibility of tapping water from Rufiji River. Of course there could be some factors that prompted authorities to shelve the plan but we think it's now time to revive the idea.

Wami River today supplies water to some residents of Chalinze and some neighboring villages but given the situation in Dar es Salaam region authorities may also look into the possibility of exploiting the source.

However, apart from putting much efforts exploring water sources on the earth's surface the same efforts should be directed on exploring sources below the earth's surface since geological studies suggest that the earth's underneath accommodates almost 30 per cent of fresh water. Only about 0.3 percent of our fresh water is found in the surface water of lakes, rivers and swamps.

Ending water woes in Dar es Salaam and some parts of Coast region requires deliberate efforts. It is now time to act. We are not late.