Uganda: Museveni Defends Security On Killing of Sheikh Kirevu

President Museveni has defended security on the recent killing of Sheikh Muhammad Abbas Kirevu by security forces who had gone to arrest him in connection with the recent twin blasts in Kampala.

Sheikh Kirevu was gunned down in Nsangi, Wakiso district and according to police, he tried to resist arrest.

Police also said that Kirevu was responsible for coordination and recruitment of Ugandans into the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) terrorist group.

Many members of the public have condemned the act of shooting him dead, with family members saying he was shot dead after being arrested and handcuffed.

However, addressing the country on Saturday evening, the president said there was no way the Muslim cleric would have been on the security radar if he had not been involved in the recent bombings.

"I normally monitor these operations and there is no way security persons could have known about him if it was not for the attack on Gen Katumba," Museveni said.

According to the president, following the attack on Gen Katumba, the assailants were also involved in the attempted bomb plot on mourners during the burial of Lt Gen Paul Lokech, the two blasts at Komamboga and on a Swift Safaris bus.

He said the group was also involved in the recent twin blasts in the city, noting that Sheikh Kirevu was part of them, prompting security to go after him.

"I have heard some arguments about Kirevu and how he was a good person. The attempt to kill Gen Katumba landed them in trap. All these incidents are linked. Our security was lax but when you provoke them, they wake up. We were able to use technology to identify some of them. It is a matter of time we got them," Museveni said.

The president also commented on the other suspects killed during several operations after the assassination attempt on Gen Katumba Wamala in June.

He said that those who doubt evidence by security of those behind the bomb attacks should wait for the evidence to be unveiled in courts of law.

"Let public be patient and wait for court and will know the truth. I am a reader of intelligence briefs but let us wait for court."