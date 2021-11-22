Malawi: Commissioner of Police Kaliza On Forced Leave Over Sex Scandals

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has sent on forced leave Commissioner responsible for Human Resource, Management and Development Stan Kaliza, paving the way for investigations into his alleged involvement in sex scandals.

Social media was awash this week with screenshots alleging that Kaliza bedded more than forty female police officers on the basis that he would promote them and send them to peace keeping missions.

In a statement dated 20 November, 2021, which is signed by MPS National Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, the law enforcement agency says it has commenced investigations into social media reports suggesting sexual misconduct committed by Kaliza.

"When the investigations are concluded, the matter will be referred to the Police Service Commission which has, under the Police Act, the mandate of disciplining senior police officers," the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, local media has reported that female police officers have written Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), complaining about sexual abuses in the police.

In a letter addressed to MHRC Executive Secretary Habiba Osman and endorsed by MHRC to have been received on November 2 2021, the women police officers complain of "injustices especially sexual abuses from our seniors."

"If there is rampant abuse of women, [it] is here at Police, it has just become a norm now that for anything to go in a woman's favour at Police, one has to surrender her body.