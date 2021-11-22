Tanzania: KMC Eye Win Vs Azam, Jiji Test Biashara

TWO matches are set to wind up the sixth round of the NBC Premier League with Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma being the venues of the today's explosive duels.

Hosts KMC will welcome Azam at Uhuru Stadium in a tense encounter while Dodoma Jiji will be at Jamhuri Stadium hosting Biashara United of Mara in a game to unfold under floodlights.

Azam will be eager to stamp second successive win after pounding Geita Gold 1-0 in their previous match at their backyard which helped to give them momentum to continue fighting for essential points.

The Ice cream makers have pocketed seven points in their five games courtesy of two wins and one draw and have since lost two matches. They also face an important game to record a victory.

The return of their lethal striker Prince Dube and the video clips showing him training with teammates, is a clear indication he is back to boost Azam who have been facing finishing woes.

It is, however a puzzle as to whether the Zimbabwean player will play in today's match and if he does, then it will be his first appearance of the season.

On the other hand, KMC will be targeting to cast out their win-less demon as they have not won any league game of the campaign in their five fixtures as such; all is left upon themselves.

They have lost three matches and stamped two draws to generate two points in five outings meaning that it has been a poor start for the Kinondoni based giants despite having quality in their squad.

To make it worse, they lost 1-0 at the same venue to Kagera Sugar in their latest league encounter and they must make a U-turn to keep up with the league momentum as the marathon is still far away from over.

At Jamhuri Stadium, red-hot Dodoma Jiji have a tough test to pass versus on-form Biashara United with each having required resources to produce an essential victory and bag home three important points.

From five matches, Dodoma Jiji have earned 10 points.