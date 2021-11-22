Tanzania: Dar Picked to Pilot Baseball for Blinds

TANZANIA has been selected to pilot Africa baseball for blinds (B4B) in the project that aims to promote the game in Africa.

The Italian ambassador to Tanzania, Marco Lombardi confirmed this on Saturday while receiving Tanzania Baseball and Soft (TaBSA) delegation alongside with their Italian counterpart Baseball Fir Blinds Association in Dar es Salaam.

"Italy is very keen in handling disabled people because they have big contributions to the World community and in Italy we normally expose them to various programmes within communities, said Lombardi.

Adding, he said he will work hard supporting this very new programme through sports.

Lombardi insisted that he opens the doors to Tanzania Baseball and Soft ball Association in his office at any time to seek for advice on how to make Baseball for Blinds (B4B) spread throughout the country.

On his part Italian Baseball for Blinds Association (AIBXC) President, Alberto Mazzanti said it was an opportunity to meet Tanzanian delegation during the 3rd World Baseball and Softball Congress in Osaka in November through TaBSA where idea of introducing Baseball for Blinds in Africa through Tanzania was discussed and agreed.

On his part, TaBSA Secretary Alpherio Nchimbi promised to work hard hand in hand with Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE) to expand the project to other colleges.

He thanked Ambassador Lombardi for receiving them and agreed to his call to revisit for more consultation.