Tanzania: Simba's Pablo Plot Red Arrows Fall

SIMBA' S Head Coach Pablo Franco said his team now focuses on their CAF Confederation Cup match against Red Arrows of Zambia after seeing off Ruvu Shooting here on Friday.

Speaking here after Simba defeated Ruvu Shooting 3-1 at CCM Kirumba Stadium, the Spanish Coach said they have enough time to prepare for their match against Zambians.

He said they will spend the whole week preparing for their Confederations Cup match against the Red Arrows at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on November 28 this year.

Commenting on their match against Ruvu Shooting, Pablo said they still have a lot of work to do after the match to enable the team to drill well for both local and foreign assignments.

"My team played very well especially in the first half and our plan was well achieved," Pablo.

Commenting on playing Morrison as a midfielder, Pablo said it was part of his plans and he decided to test him there due to the late return of his midfielders Larry Bwalya and Peter Banda.

He congratulated his players for a good game despite missing a penalty in the second half.

On his side Ruvu Shooting's Assistant Coach, Mohamed Nakuchema said they did not expect the results. He said their opponents dominated the match in each position.

In the Premier League standings, Simba are at the second place with 14 points after playing six games. They have won four matches against Namungo, Dodoma Jiji, and Polisi Tanzania before beating Ruvu Shooting.

The defending champions have drawn two matches against Coastal union and Biashara United. They have netted six goals.

Ruvu Shooting are placed 11th with 6 points. The team has won two matches against Coastal union and Biashara United. The team have lost four matches against Yanga, Simba, Police Tanzania and Dodoma Jiji.