Tanzania: Breach of Traffic Laws Blamed for Increased Accidents in Z'bar

THE Office of Chief Government Statistician (OCGS) - Zanzibar has attributed disobedience to traffic laws, regulations, and speed to increasing road accidents in isles.

Presenting statistics on road accidents and crimes for October 2021, statistician Ms Ramla Hassan Pandu from the 'Crimes, Claims and Gender Unit of the OCGS, said public awareness and education about abiding to traffic laws remain important in reducing accidents which normally become fatal.

She informed journalists at the monthly media briefing held here at the OCGS building, Mazizini area that last month (October) the following districts: Unguja North A, South, West A and Pemba's Chakechake Districts reported more accidents each followed by Unguja urban and West B districts, compared to statistics obtained in September.

She said, generally, there was a minimal reduction in accidents in Zanzibar in October 2021 during which 19 accidents were reported compared to 23 accidents in September.

Assistant Inspector of Police Mlenge Omar Mgambe from the Zanzibar Road Traffic Bureau's statistics unit said most of the accidents were due to negligence by drivers and pedestrians, speed, overloading and carrying passengers illegally as well as not having a license.

He said various effects due to accidents include loss of property, and body strokes as he urged road users to be at the forefront of ensuring accidents are reduced. He however noted that the main victims after accidents were the family and the nation, so people should observe laws to reduce accidents.