Algeria: Government Committed to Guaranteeing All Necessary Conditions to Provide Training for Future Generations

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finances, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, stressed Thursday in Algiers Algeria's commitment to guarantee "all conditions" and "take the necessary measures" in order to provide training for future generations and prepare them to pursue development of sustainable development.

In a speech given on the sidelines of the celebration of World Children's Day at the International Center Conference (CIC) in Algiers, Benabderrahmane stressed that the Government is committed "to guarantee, launch reforms and take the necessary measures to provide training for future generations and prepare them to pursue the process of sustainable development in all areas."

He said that this approach includes "a forward-looking vision that goes beyond the guarantee of fundamental rights and aspires to train new generations, particularly by taking charge of young people and creating a creative and innovative environment."

An approach that "the President of the Republic has supported on many occasions by awarding young creators and winners of various national and international competitions," he added.

This award by the President of the Republic is "a clear message that truly translates the orientations of the State in terms of protection, care and support of exceptional and quality projects carried out by high potential children," added the Prime Minister.

Benabderrahmane further reiterated "the Government's commitment, as part of the implementation of the program of the President of the Republic, to lay the foundations of the new Algeria and to adopt a new mode of economic development in which human capital will be the key factor in all long-term development plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"States take their strength from their youth. Building a competent human capital able of achieving economic growth and the expected recovery requires the training of a generation capable of ensuring this mission," the Prime Minister said.

"The training of tomorrow's generations requires the training of today's children, and this through better health care and improvement of the education system," added the PM.

The Prime Minister referred to the government's action plan, which has devoted particular interest to the training and education of children, being one of the "foundations of the State's social policy."

The government's action plan aims "to strengthen children's protection through the strengthening of their physical integrity and the elimination of child labor through the adoption of criminal sanctions against their exploitation."