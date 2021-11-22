Kenya: Odinga Helps Footballer Fighting Cancer

ODM leader Saturday Raila Odinga gave Sh500,000 to former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya, who is battling cancer.

During a political rally at Laina Moja in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, youths from Matisi, Mitume and Kisumu and Ndogo slums displayed placards seeking help for the ailing footballer.

The placards with Naya's photo and appealing messages caught the attention of the former premier.

"Its unfortunate that such a young talent has been attacked by the deadly disease of cancer. I have supported his medication journey. My government in 2022 once elected will invest heavily on health care," said Mr Odinga.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also gave his donation of Sh100,000 to the promising player.

"We pray for your quick recovery Naya. We hope to see you back on your feet soon," said Amisi.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with cancerous tumor on his knee that has left him helpless and out of action.

He has successfully undergone three intense chemotherapy sessions at a local hospital in Eldoret, courtesy of Batoto Ba Mungu's sponsors Betika.

The St Anthony's Boys Kitale alumnus suffered a thigh muscle injury in November last year just after government through the ministry of sports gave a greenlight for the resumption of sporting activities.

"Cancer is beatable and I'm confident I will come back stronger. I know of people who have won this battle. I must return to football," said Naya, who has been out of action for the last eight months.

Naya, who was voted the best player at the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola youth tournament, joined Sofapaka in 2019, but was released after one season.