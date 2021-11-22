Tanzania: Four Years On - End Silence On Gwanda Probe

21 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — November 21 marks four years since journalist Azory Gwanda mysteriously disappeared with stakeholders pressing for authorities to disclose the progress of investigations regarding the matter.

Mr Gwanda is believed to have been taken away by unknown people at the height of a mop-up operation in Kibiti District four years ago where killings were taking place.

He was a correspondent with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and MwanaSpoti, when he disappeared. He had been reporting cases of unexplained killings in Kibiti in the months leading up to his disappearance. The government has claimed time and again that it was investigating his case and that of other reported missing individuals, but there have not been any substantive updates.

"There is no report which is separately prepared on Azory Gwanda," government chief spokesman Gerson Msigwa was quoted as telling journalists on October 18, 2021.

But, yesterday, speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwananchi, Tanzania Editors Forum (Tef) chairman Deodatus Balile said police should now disclose the progress of investigations on the matter.

"The public should be informed as demanded by Article 18 (d) of the United Republic of Tanzania Constitution instead of the usual statement that investigations were incomplete without detailing levels of investigations reached," he said over the phone.

