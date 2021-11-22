Tanzania: Azory's Wife Still Lives With Hopes of Seeing Husband

Kibiti — Azory Gwanda's wife, Ms Anna Pinoni, has never lost hope, four years since her husband mysteriously went missing.

"What I have learned is that a problem may occur and you can pray for its solution to be found, but that could take time. So, I still believe that one day my husband will return home," she says as reporters visited her home yesterday.

Mr Gwanda whose duty station was in Kibiti District, where a series of senseless killings occurred in 2017, was abducted by unknown people and today marks four years of his disappearance.

No clues of his whereabouts so far have been shared even as the government claimed to have launched investigations.

"In my life, I will never forget the day of November 21 on which my husband's incident came to light. I will always remember this day because it was the last time for me to see my husband," says Ms Pinoni her face lost in thoughts.

She says on the day of his disappearance her husband followed her to their farm in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with other four occupants and asked her where the keys to their house were and she says she has not seen again him since then.