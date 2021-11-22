Rwanda: Rwampungu Appreciates "Pure Love" After Receiving All-Star Game Prize Money

Meshack Rwampungu, an ex-basketball player who lives with disability sustained in a car accident has lauded the basketball community for showing him "pure love," after he was handed the prize money for the All-star Game 2021.

The match took place on Saturday, November 20, bringing together top players from the domestic league, organised in two different playing against each other.

Team Olivier Shyaka edged Team Dieudonné Ndizeye 77-73 to take the Rwf 1 million prize money, which they instead handed to Rwampungu, as a way of supporting him.

In addition, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) gave him Rwf 2 million, making it 3 million.

"I truly appreciate the the love. I'm so grateful for the support and kindness ,It's a beautiful thing for the whole basketball family!" he posted on social media.

"Thank you Team Shyaka and all ballers for the pure love. God bless you forever. My focus is to just live one day at a time and not allow these circumstances to hold me back from achieving the things i want to accomplish. I'm so grateful for everyone."

"Remember People don't need you to preach a sermon, they need you to live one. Life is short. Go harder and find a way to enjoy it! Love is our Religion. God is good."

He told Times Sports that he plans to add some more money to what he was given, so that he can buy a hand controlled car.

"After the spinal cord injury, everything is new, it's like having new body! And the world isn't designed necessarily for wheelchair users. The only way of transportation of going outside, to the game, Barbershop and Gym session i use taxi.It's very expensive sometimes i stay home." he noted.

Rwampungu is now a Barber in Kigali, but he is also the captain of the national wheelchair basketball team.