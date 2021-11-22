Egypt: Health Ministry - 1.148 Mn Women Examined As Part of "Caring for the Health of Mother and Fetus" Initiative

The Ministry of Health and Population announced that one million and 148 thousand women were examined as part of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's initiative to "care for the health of the mother and fetus" for the early detection of diseases transmitted from the mother to the fetus, and to provide treatment and health care free of charge under the slogan "100 million health", since its launch in March 2020 until Nov.18.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, indicated that the initiative aims for the early detection of infection with the "B" virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and syphilis for pregnant women, in addition to reducing maternal deaths caused by these diseases.

The initiative also includes monitoring the condition of the mother and the newborn for 42 days after the termination of pregnancy, to discover the risk factors for the mother or the newborn, and to take appropriate measures in addition to dispensing the necessary micronutrients during the postpartum period, he said.

Abdul Ghaffar added that the initiative guarantees confidentiality of analyzes and proper testing by selecting reagents of international quality standards.

It also includes advice for the prevention of diseases, and requires approval and the woman's willingness to serve, the spokesman noted, stressing that the initiative is sustainable within the services of health units and maternity and child centers, within the framework of activating and improving the quality of routine services provided by maternal and child care, including conducting a clinical examination to assess the general condition of the pregnant woman and the fetus, discovering risk factors that may accompany pregnancy, tetanus vaccination, measuring height, weight, and blood pressure, and conducting various analyzes necessary to detect anemia.

It also determines the mother's need to obtain the Anti-D injection after childbirth or not, in addition to a complete urine analysis to detect albumin, urinary system diseases, and the necessary micronutrients are dispensed during pregnancy.