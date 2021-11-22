Egypt Hosting Next Climate Summit Reflects Sisi's Keenness On Building Better Future

UK's Prince Charles of Wales expressed thanks and voiced his deep appreciation for Egypt under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for hosting the coming UN climate summit, a matter which reflects his keenness on building a better future for the coming generations and helping in restoring the normal nature of the Earth.

Addressing a reception held by the UK Embassy in Cairo at the Giza Pyramids Plateau in honor of the UK Crown Prince and his spouse, Prince Charles asserted the importance of consolidating efforts of the international community in confronting challenges facing nature and the climate, noting that the Glasgow summit held earlier in the month shed light on the necessity of outlining an urgent plan for handling crises caused by climate change.

He pointed out that the climate summit is a chance for restoring interconnection between nature and humans as well as the Earth, urging civil society organizations to garner efforts to settle such crisis through allocating necessary funding.

Prince Charles said the whole world has recognized that Egypt has exerted great and tangible efforts as regards to nature, adding that the ancient Egyptians have been a model to the world in preserving and protecting nature and have added much knowledge to humanity.

Prince Charles said he is visiting Egypt that he has seen before and this confirms the traditional saying "whoever drinks the Nile water will surely come back again".