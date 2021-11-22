Nigeria: Northern Groups Allege Ndigbo'll Subvert Due Process to Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has noted with utter perplexity and concern, the unrelenting desperation by certain interest groups in the South-East, to subvert the due process of justice and secure the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu without trial.

CNG spokesperson, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, said in a statement that "we note also that the level of desperation to abort Kanu's trial for masterminding series of mindless violence and separatism through the force of arms and terrorist tactics got to a peak with the recent visit of a certain 'Highly Respected Igbo Greats', led by a 93 year old First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi, to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari his unconditional release."

"We are particularly worried by the President's ambiguous response in which he tended to make a specific promise to consider that heinous and unpatriotic demand by the so-called Igbo leaders.

Thankfully, the composition of the group has confirmed that the diabolical scheme planned and exhibited in the actions and clamours of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, is fully supported morally and politically by the vast majority of the pliant Igbo elders, elites, politicians, religious leaders, traditional rulers, business persons, and the larger population of the South East."

"As far as the CNG is concerned, the Igbo leaders' demand and the President's promise, represent a grand conspiracy to Condon and accommodate an agenda of destruction and collective mayhem seen in the several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against Nigerians collectively by Nnamdi Kanu and we are going to issue an official response."

"Meanwhile, we warn the federal government to consider the number of soldiers, policemen and other innocent Nigerians already murdered by IPOB terrorists on the express orders of Nnamdi Kanu, as well as the number of arms already imported by IPOB terrorists and their sponsors, which are already being used to cause mayhem across the country before acceding to the request of the Igbo pressure group," CNG said.