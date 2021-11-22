Nigeria: 2023 - Stop Running Away From Politics, Get Involved - - Cleric Tells Christians

The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ(UACC), Dr James Bayo Owoyemi weekend asked Christians to stop their non-challant attitudes to active politics and get involved ahead of the 2023 election

Dr Owoyemi said that the fear of God is imperative for those to lead the country in the next political dispensation hence the need for Christians to get involved.

He spoke at the close of the church's national convention in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him " Christians should gear up to vie for elective positions in the coming dispensation. We need politicians with the fear of God to come to the 2023 election if we are to move forward.

" The call became necessary because if God-fearing people stayed away from politics, the wicked would continue to rule the nation.

"Christians have roles to play in nation-building. Christians must be involved in politics. It is in the bible that we should obey the people in authority.

"If Christians run away from politics, then they cannot be voted for and whoever gets there, we will be subjected to them."

The President charged Christians occupying political offices to always play to please God and not man noting that they would give an account of their stewardship to their creator.

" Let Christians occupying political offices do things according to God's order and they should remember that they are representatives of God and the people would be expecting them to exude godly dispositions in their manner of operations.

According to him Christians holding political offices needed to make service to humanity their priority and not how to corner for themselves and family members whats meant for the generality of the people.

" There should be a distinct difference between those of us called Christians and others. Our ways of life while holding political positions should be worthy of emulation. We're not expected to join the bandwagons.

Owoyemi admonished members of his church to do according to the "will of God so that they could receive the good promises of Christ, the Good Shepherd.

Members of the church who stood out in Gods vineyard were given awards for their meritorious services to boost their morale and encourage others.