Egypt: PM - Govt Following Up On Procedures to Facilitate Movement of Goods With African States

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the government is constantly following up on the procedures adopted to facilitate the movement of goods between Egypt and fellow African countries, pointing out to the paramount importance attached to boosting Egyptian exports in light of the quality and price competitiveness of national products and commodities.

All possible means of support are provided for Egyptian exports to open up new markets for them, Madbouli added.

The premier made the remarks during a meeting he chaired on Thursday 18/11/2021 to follow up on efforts to facilitate the movement of goods between Egypt and African countries via sea freight.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfiq, Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Yehia Zaki, and Head of the General Organization for Import and Export Control Essam el Naggar, among other senior officials.

During the meeting, the public business sector minister reviewed the plan drawn up to restructure El Nasr Export and Import Company.

Preparations are underway to merge two companies: Misr for Import and Export, and Misr for Foreign Trade into El Nasr company, he said.

In this regard, Tawfiq noted that El Nasr has branches abroad in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Niger, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, and Syria as well as in Dubai.

The company also has 15 rented branches in Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Cameroon, Senegal, Jordan, Kuwait, Sudan, France, and Lebanon, he added.