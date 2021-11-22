Egypt: Sisi Calls for Consolidating Position of National Institutions Across the Region

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized the importance of entrenching the position of national institutions in countries facing crises across the region; with a view to filling any vacuum that provides an opportunity for terrorism to grow and spread to the rest of the world.

Taken as a whole, those determinants represent the parameters and principles of Egypt's policy to deal with crises in the region, President Sisi added as he received on Thursday 18/11/2021 Prince Charles of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Sisi welcomed the British heir-to-the-throne, asking him to convey his best regards and greetings to Queen Elizabeth II, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The president voiced aspiration that the visit of Prince Charles would represent a new step that gives impetus to historic relations between Egypt and the UK, taking into account that the British royal visits have always represented milestones at the political and popular levels for both countries.

Prince Charles expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception he got in Egypt, conveying the greetings of Queen Elizabeth II to President Sisi, the spokesman said.

The Prince of Wales emphasized his keenness to visit Egypt as part of his first official overseas tour on behalf of Britain's queen since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also lauded the pivotal and balanced role played by Egypt, under the leadership of President Sisi, in dealing with several global issues as well as in maintaining security and stability in the region.

The meeting touched on a number of issues of mutual concern, especially as regards combating terrorism and extremist ideology, the spokesman said.

In this regard, President Sisi affirmed Egypt's solidarity with Britain and its people in confronting "black terrorism" in the wake of the recent Liverpool incident. He also called for intensifying joint cooperation to promote the values of tolerance, peace, and acceptance of others.

Egypt has adopted a clear approach in dealing with the freedom to practice religious rites, as well as in upholding the principles of citizenship, equality and non-discrimination among citizens on religious, sectarian, or any other grounds, Sisi said.

He added that Egypt has entrenched the culture of pluralism and acceptance of others.

On that score, Prince Charles commended Egypt's efforts over the past few years with regard to fighting terrorism and extremist thought.

He asserted Britain's keenness to foster cooperation with Egypt in this respect to benefit from its experience in consolidating the role of religions as incubators for positive social development that raise the individuals' awareness of their roles and duties towards their society, in addition to its stability and development.

The meeting tackled ways to promote bilateral cooperation in a number of fields, particularly in the areas of university education and health.

President Sisi and Prince Charles also discussed coordination on climate change issues in light of multiple relevant initiatives that have been sponsored by Prince Charles, as well as Egypt's hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27, in 2022.

Such coordination aims to secure relevant positive results so that the goals set by the international community to deal with this important file would be achieved, especially with regard to activating the private sector's role in reducing emissions, the spokesman noted.

Meanwhile, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the tangible positive development that is currently witnessed by bilateral relations, as well as at the continued consultation maintained in all fields and at all levels.