Egypt: Environment Min. - Egypt Keen On Taking Serious Steps Over Solid Waste Management

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad asserted Egypt's keenness on taking serious steps concerning solid waste management in cooperation with its development partners.

This came during her visit to Qena governorate to inspect the projects of the solid waste management infrastructure development program implemented through the national solid waste management program.

The minister was accompanied by a delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

This comes within the growing international concern with the climate change file especially after Egypt launched its 2050 national strategy for climate change during the COP26 in Glasgow, the minister noted.

The minister added that her ministry, through the solid waste management program, is supporting Qena governorate's projects in this field with allocations amounting to EGP 224 million.