Egypt: Sisi's Spouse Hails Meeting With UK's Duchess of Cornwall

Entissar El Sisi, spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed her meeting on Thursday 18/11/2021 with visiting Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker, as they discussed the State's steps in empowering women and qualifying a new generation of young Egyptian girls.

The pair tackled the State's efforts to provide a decent life for all Egyptians through a host of presidential initiatives and programs.

Mrs Sisi said in a tweet she had the pleasure of meeting with the Duchess of Cornwall, wishing her and Prince Charles a pleasant stay in Egypt.

Earlier today, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla Parker -- the Duchess of Cornwall -- arrived in Cairo, on their first visit to Egypt since 2006.

The two-day visit will tackle British-Egyptian cooperation in the field of climate change and religious tolerance, Gareth Bayley, the British Ambassador to Egypt said last week.