Egypt: Sisi's Spouse Hails Meeting With UK's Duchess of Cornwall

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Entissar El Sisi, spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hailed her meeting on Thursday 18/11/2021 with visiting Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker, as they discussed the State's steps in empowering women and qualifying a new generation of young Egyptian girls.

The pair tackled the State's efforts to provide a decent life for all Egyptians through a host of presidential initiatives and programs.

Mrs Sisi said in a tweet she had the pleasure of meeting with the Duchess of Cornwall, wishing her and Prince Charles a pleasant stay in Egypt.

Earlier today, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla Parker -- the Duchess of Cornwall -- arrived in Cairo, on their first visit to Egypt since 2006.

The two-day visit will tackle British-Egyptian cooperation in the field of climate change and religious tolerance, Gareth Bayley, the British Ambassador to Egypt said last week.

