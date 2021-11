Asmara, 18 November 2021 - The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that over 468 thousand Nakfa has been contributed to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to the report, Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Churches in the US and Canada have contributed 449 thousand 250 Nakfa to bolster the Martyrs Trust Fund.

The Eritrean Community in Hamburg and its environment, Germany, have also contributed 19 thousand Nakfa for similar purposes, the report added.