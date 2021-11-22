Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Send Messages of Condolences

Eritrean nationals residing in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as well as Germany sent messages of condolences at the passing away of veteran fighter Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ).

At the program conducted in memorial of the veteran fighter on 15 November in Riyadh in which hundreds of Eritreans attended, Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Saudi Arabia, presented a short life history of the veteran fighter Alamin Mohammed Seid.

Participants on their part expressing deep sorrow at the passing away of veteran fighter Alamin Mohammed Seid expressed readiness to implement the trust of the fallen heroes by reinforcing their participation in national affairs.

In related news, the Eritrean community in Dammam, as well as members of the NUEW branch in Eastern Saudi Arabia expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of a veteran fighter, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, renewed their pledge to strengthen contribution in the implementation of national drives.

Likewise, at the program the Office of Consul General and Eritrean Community in Jeddah organized on 17 November in memorial of a veteran fighter, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, the nationals have renewed pledge to strengthen participation in realizing the trust of the fallen heroes.

Similarly, expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of a veteran fighter, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, the National Committee of Eritrean Communities in Germany expressed condolences to the Eritrean people, families, and friends.