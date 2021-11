Asmara, 18 November 2021- Ambassadors, Charge d'Affairs, Consuls, members of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as heads of UN Offices in Eritrea are expressing condolences to the people and Government of Eritrea on the passing away of Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ).

The members of the diplomatic community and the UN expressed their condolences during signing the Book of Condolence that is opened at Denden Hall in Asmara.