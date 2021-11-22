Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers (8) and Testing Stations in Gejeret (2), Tiravolo (1), Hadishadi (1), Godaif (1), Villagio (1), Maekel Ketema (1), Mihram-Chira (1), and Paradizo (1); Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (2), and Adi Quala (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 83 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,915 while the number of deaths has risen to 53.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,112.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 November 2021