Nigeria: Police Arrest Nigerian Professor for Allegedly Raping Minor

22 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police allege that the professor has been 'sexually violating' his 13-year-old house help.

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday said it arrested a University Professor, Felix Anyaegbulam, for allegedly defiling a minor.

Mr Anyaegbulam is a Professor of Geophysics in Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, (AE-FUNAI), Ikwo local government area of the State.

It alleged that the professor has been sexually violating his 13-year-old house help, who hails from Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi.

The state police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki in a WhatsApp message that the suspect is in police custody.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has ordered discreet investigation into the matter as await the medical screening/report of the victim," she said.

The state Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Faithvin Nwancho, who reported the incident to the police decried the act of (alleged) rape.

Ms Nwancho urged the police to ensure justice on the matter, noting that the professor "had once impregnated another teenager which led to her dropping out of school."

"This professor at the AI-FUNAI has been having sex with the 13 year old girl. The girl stays with him, but every blessed day of this girl's life, this man violates her sexually.

"He sleeps with her. As God may have it, we were told about it and so we moved into action and the girl was rescued. A complaint was made to the police and he was arrested," the coordinator stated. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X