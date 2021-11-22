Somalia: 3 Al-Shabaab Prison Breakers Arrested in Kenya

Three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison have been arrested in Kitui county in Kenya.

Mohammed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdallah Washiali aka Shukri aka Alex Shikanda were reported en route to Somalia.

The jailbirds, who were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years, are being driven back to Nairobi under tight security.

The three escaped from the highly guarded Kamiti prison at around 1am Monday after dislodging a brick on the wall of their cell.

According to the police the inmates used blankets, strings and broomsticks to create makeshift ropes that they used to scale two high walls around the prison.

The Kenyan government offered a Ksh60 million reward for information leading to their arrest.

The inmates were arrested a day after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service, over the escape of the inmates.