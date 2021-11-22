Zimbabwe: Zim Looking Ahead of Region Five Youth Games

22 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

AS Zimbabwe gets ready for the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games, chef de mission Shepherd Mukanhairi says they are looking beyond this year's edition.

The Games are due to take place from December 2 to 12 in Maseru, Lesotho.

Mukanhairi said they were also using the Games to build up for other regional, continental and international events.

"When we go for the AUSC Region Five Games, we are not just going there to make numbers," he said. "We want to showcase the talent that we have and we are also going there to show our competitiveness as Zimbabwe.

"So, when you look at the selections that were done by our various national sport associations, including even our coaches and team managers, we are going there to compete and to bring medals. "The beauty of it is that when you look at this year's edition of the Games, they are a build-up to the Malawi 2022 Games.

"So, the athletes that were selected this year are all eligible to compete in Malawi.

"In other words we have built like a base for the Malawi edition. "We also anticipate that the same athletes who participate in Malawi should also start making inroads for the African Games in Ghana.

