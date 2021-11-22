Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Issues New E-Cards

ZANU PF has started issuing new electronic membership cards with Harare province getting the first batch, but the programme will soon be rolled out to other provinces.

The electronic system is meant to manage data efficiently and allow the party to have records of its members.

Zanu PF relies on a large grass roots membership and a system of primary elections to generate nominations for council and parliamentary polls.

The new system will make it easier and quicker to confirm those voting in the primaries are party members and live in the area concerned.

The new cards are being issued in all districts of Harare.

Yesterday the new party cards were issued in Harare's Zone 6, which covers areas such as Blackford Primary School, Amsterdam Command Centre, Paraffin area, maDhirihora, Ushewokunze, Churu/Tanaka, Manyame, Danqwetts, Butler, Dunstun, Waterworks, Lyndhurst among other places.

Zanu PF acting national Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party had started issuing new electronic cards in Harare.

"This is at advanced stage in the organisation as we are now operating professionally as we have embraced technology. We want to know the actual membership we have and where they stay in our party administrative districts, something that will help us for planning.

"We have dispatched our commissariat department teams in Harare to ensure all members access the party cards. We have put in place designated centres where members can access the electronic card in their areas," he said.

He said the exercise is going on well.

"We started issuing the cards two weeks ago. We are happy with the response. It will be a continuous process. We want every party member to have an electronic party card," said Cde Chinamasa.

He said the party cards will be available to every registered member.

Zanu PF Harare interim provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said there is high demand of party cards mainly from new members, especially the youth.

The province, Cde Masimirembwa said has so far sold 15 000 party cards

"The exercise started in all the six zones and it has been well received. There is an overwhelming response from party members," said Cde Masimirembwa

After Harare, the new system would be rolled out countrywide.