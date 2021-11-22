Zimbabwe: Naba Win Volleyball Title

IT was an action-packed weekend of volleyball as NABA grabbed the Harare Volleyball Association League title after a 3-2 victory over perennial rivals Harare City at University of Zimbabwe courts yesterday.

Despite the municipality side dominating the first two sets, which they easily grabbed, NABA came from behind to steal the equalizer, by the fourth set.

Having gathered composure, NABA returned into the deciding set as the dominant side, making sure their every pass was well calculated, to grab a quick victory.

NABA head coach, Nyasha Takawira, said his charges had to revert to plan B after one of his trusted players failed to play, on a technicality.

Power hitter Mike Mapfumo was a victim of some unresolved registration issues.

"We got mentally distracted when Mike was denied permission to play and that meant our game was automatically disturbed which resulted in us losing the first two sets," said the gaffer.

"We sat down as a team and changed the plan and I am happy it worked out although we haven't reached the level we would want."

Harare City head coach, Itsanang Abu-Basutu, who is rebuilding after some of his senior players left for greener pastures, felt his charges are in the right direction.

"The game was an eye-opener, we identified areas that we will work on as we rebuild because we have some new players who still need exposure," he said.

"We also want to improve our levels of fitness, both physically and mentally, because those are the key aspects in a game and once one of the two is disturbed by pressure and other circumstances, it becomes tough to win."

Meanwhile, Harare City Women grabbed the title after walloping Support Unit 3-0 in a lop-sided encounter.

Their head coach Artwell Gororo paid tribute to his charges.

"What they did is exactly what we had agreed on, our plan was to play a fast game so that we deprive the opponents time to study our game plan and to react," he said.