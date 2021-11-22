Zimbabwe: Naaz Looks Forward to a Better 2022 Season

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, says they are looking forward a better season next year.

This follows the approval of the 2022 calendar of events, over the weekend, during their annual general meeting, in Gweru.

The national association are hoping to have more local and better organised competitions.

They also have a number major competitions, lined up for next year, with continental events for juniors, youths, seniors and the World Championships, in the United States.

"We have the Africa Junior, Africa Youth and Africa Senior Championships, then the World Championships.

"There are regional competitions and the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games.

"We are trying to have better organisation of competition next year," said Tagara.

Saturday's meeting saw the national association making several amendments to their constitution.

They put in place a limit to the term of office, for office bearers, to a maximum of three terms of four years, to align with the World Athletics.

"It was agreed that NAAZ follows WA global trend of a maximum three terms of office for a president, of four years of the Olympics circle. Previously we had no limit on the terms," said Tagara.

Other amendments included the changing of the name International Association of Athletics Federations to World Athletics.

Tagara said they will be sending the amendments to the Sports and Recreation Commission for registration.

"These are the highlights on the constitutional amendments.

"We could have done this last year but because we had elections, we did not what to temper with the constitution as that would have sent a wrong message.

"The majority of the amendments are from World Athletics constitution and SRC recommendations that started three years ago.

"The ratifications will be sent to SRC for registration. If they have reservations they send back to us, so these are proposed amendments waiting for registration by SRC," said Tagara.

They also looked at how the national association would intervene in provincial boards to improve governance and confirmed the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games team.

Athletics is expected to provide a team of 16 boys and 16 girls at this year's Games in Maseru, Lesotho.

Tagara said they were hoping for the best at the Regional Games despite some challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The challenge is we should have selected the team at the interprovincial meet but there was uncertainty whether the Games were going ahead.

"Remember that period from May to August athletes could not train and compete.

"We have tried to make sure that they are ready but remember athletics is about training and competing.

"If you don't go for competition it's a challenge but we are hoping for the best."