Zimbabwe: FC Platinum End Dynamos' Unbeaten Run

Dynamos' unbeaten run in the Chibuku Super Cup finally came to an end after they were edged out 1-0 by FC Platinum in extra time of an entertaining Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After the two teams could not be separated in regulation time, midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored the only goal of the match in the latter stages of the opening half of extra time to hand DeMbare their first defeat in the country's premier cup competition.

The former Chicken Inn and CAPS United star gave the Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula no chance with a thunderous long-range free-kick that went into the top left corner.

Dynamos thought they had equalised at the start of the second period of extra time but Ali Maliselo's goal was adjudged to have used his hand to get the ball into the back of the net after his initial close range effort had been saved by Petros Mhari.

Despite protests by the Dynamos technical officials and security marshals who threatened to manhandle the referee after the match, replays showed that Maliselo, who had come in as a second-half substitute for Travor Mavhunga handled the ball.

DeMbare's best chance to restore parity in extra came in form of a free kick on the edge of the box in the 117th minute. Godknows Murwira stepped up but his powerful shot was well saved by Petros Mhari.

Platinum held on to book a place in the final, in which they will face Ngezi Platinum Stars in a battle for the two rivals which are both sponsored by platinum mining companies.

Ngezi edged Cranborne Bullets in another semi-final clash played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza felt his side deserved to be in the final after creating better scoring opportunities in regulation time.

"It was a good game of football but I think in the first half we were found short especially in the final third, our creativity wasn't that good but in the second half we got better because we had so many opportunities but it was a case of poor decision making. Overall I'm happy with my boys they worked so hard and we are looking forward to the final," Mapeza said.

Dynamos ... ..0

FC Platinum..0

(FC Platinum win 1-0 in extra time)